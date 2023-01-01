Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobster rolls in Attleboro

Go
Attleboro restaurants
Toast

Attleboro restaurants that serve lobster rolls

Consumer pic

 

Bliss Restaurant

711 Park Street, Attleboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Jumbo Lobster Roll$19.95
Lobster roll$19.95
More about Bliss Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Bliss Seafood & Scoop Shop

711 Park Street, Attleboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Roll$19.95
Jumbo Lobster Roll
More about Bliss Seafood & Scoop Shop

Browse other tasty dishes in Attleboro

Fish And Chips

Pear Salad

Tuna Salad

Tacos

Mozzarella Sticks

Tortellini

Muffins

Chicken Soup

Map

More near Attleboro to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Pawtucket

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Foxboro

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

North Attleboro

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Taunton

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Norton

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Plainville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (596 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (597 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1065 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (157 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (962 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (94 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston