Lobster rolls in
Attleboro
/
Attleboro
/
Lobster Rolls
Attleboro restaurants that serve lobster rolls
Bliss Restaurant
711 Park Street, Attleboro
No reviews yet
Jumbo Lobster Roll
$19.95
Lobster roll
$19.95
More about Bliss Restaurant
Bliss Seafood & Scoop Shop
711 Park Street, Attleboro
No reviews yet
Lobster Roll
$19.95
Jumbo Lobster Roll
More about Bliss Seafood & Scoop Shop
