Grits in East Austin
East Austin restaurants that serve grits
Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile
3235 East Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Grits
|$8.00
BBQ Butter & Pickled Red Peppers (V), (GF)
|Shrimp & Grits
|$29.00
Pimento Cheese Grits & Creole Shrimp Broth (GF)
|Pimento Grits
|$8.00
BBQ Butter, Pimento Cheese & Pickled Peppers (GF), (V)
Paperboy
1203 E 11th St, Austin
|Side of Grits
|$4.00
|Stoneground Grits
|$15.00
carrots, cherry tomato, spring onion gremolata, oregano, poached egg, onion strings
Sawyer & Co.
4827 E Cesar Chavez ST, Austin
|Creole Shrimp & Grits
|$18.99
Served w/ choice of side, cornbread, pan-seared shrimp in garlic butter, bacon, mushroom & creole sauce over cheesy grits
|Cheesy Grits
|$2.99