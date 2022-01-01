Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in East Austin

East Austin restaurants
Toast

East Austin restaurants that serve grits

Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile image

FRENCH FRIES

Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile

3235 East Cesar Chavez, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2432 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grits$8.00
BBQ Butter & Pickled Red Peppers (V), (GF)
Shrimp & Grits$29.00
Pimento Cheese Grits & Creole Shrimp Broth (GF)
Pimento Grits$8.00
BBQ Butter, Pimento Cheese & Pickled Peppers (GF), (V)
More about Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile
Paperboy image

 

Paperboy

1203 E 11th St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side of Grits$4.00
Stoneground Grits$15.00
carrots, cherry tomato, spring onion gremolata, oregano, poached egg, onion strings
More about Paperboy
Item pic

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sawyer & Co.

4827 E Cesar Chavez ST, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2162 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Creole Shrimp & Grits$18.99
Served w/ choice of side, cornbread, pan-seared shrimp in garlic butter, bacon, mushroom & creole sauce over cheesy grits
Creole Shrimp & Grits$18.99
Served w/ choice of side, cornbread, pan-seared shrimp in garlic butter, bacon, mushroom & creole sauce over cheesy grits
Cheesy Grits$2.99
More about Sawyer & Co.
The Cavalier image

GRILL

The Cavalier

2400 Webberville Road, Austin

Avg 4.5 (351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp & Grits$14.00
southern style creamy, cheesy grits with five sauteed lemon-butter shrimp and garlic-shallot relish. Add egg or bacon for $2 each
More about The Cavalier

