Pastries in East Austin

East Austin restaurants
Toast

East Austin restaurants that serve pastries

Item pic

 

Easy Tiger - East

1501 East 7th St., Austin

Avg 4.9 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pastry Pack$25.00
Choose your own assortment of 6 handmade pastries and sweets.
More about Easy Tiger - East
Item pic

 

Dear Diary Coffee

1212 Chicon Street Unit 103, Austin

Avg 4.8 (106 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Strawberry Pop Pastry (GF)$5.50
Buttery, flakey crust with strawberry preserves on the inside and strawberry cookie icing on top.
Pop Pastry – Apple Caramel$6.00
Buttery, iced popped pastry with berry pie filling
Cinnamon Sugar Pop Pastry (GF)$5.50
Super buttery, flakey crust with cinnamon sugar filling and cookie icing on top.
More about Dear Diary Coffee

