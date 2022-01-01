Chips and salsa in University of Texas
University of Texas restaurants that serve chips and salsa
Vaquero Taquero
104 E. 31st, Austin
|Chips N Salsa Roja
|$3.00
Chile de árbol salsa, Mild heat, topped with table cream and cilantro 8oz
|Salsas Trío Sampler N Chips
|$7.00
Our 3 signature Salsas with chips
Each one 8oz
|Chips N Salsa Verde
|$3.00
Medium heat green Salsa 8oz
TACOS
Kesos Tacos
600 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin
|Salsa & Chips
|$3.75
Homemade chips & our Roasted Red salsa.