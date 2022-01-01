Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in University of Texas

University of Texas restaurants
University of Texas restaurants that serve chips and salsa

El Patio image

 

El Patio

2938 Guadalupe St, Austin

Avg 4.3 (1371 reviews)
Takeout
1/2 Pint of Salsa w/ Chips$2.50
Item pic

 

Vaquero Taquero

104 E. 31st, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chips N Salsa Roja$3.00
Chile de árbol salsa, Mild heat, topped with table cream and cilantro 8oz
Salsas Trío Sampler N Chips$7.00
Our 3 signature Salsas with chips
Each one 8oz
Chips N Salsa Verde$3.00
Medium heat green Salsa 8oz
Kesos Tacos image

TACOS

Kesos Tacos

600 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (3280 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salsa & Chips$3.75
Homemade chips & our Roasted Red salsa.
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

ARLO'S AT SPIDERHOUSE

2908 Fruth St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (158 reviews)
Takeout
CHIPS (NO SALSA)$2.00
