Fajitas in Avon

Avon restaurants
Avon restaurants that serve fajitas

Puerto Vallarta Avon image

 

Puerto Vallarta - Avon

15 West Avon Road, Avon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fajitas$14.95
Fajita Nachos$15.25
Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, melted monterrey jack cheese, and your choice of marinated steak or chicken, sautéed with bell peppers and onions, generously garnished with onions, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream. Steak and chicken combo add $1.00.
Steak Fajitas$0.00
Cooked in our secret marinade, with sautéed onions and green peppers. Served with rice, beans (your choice of refried beans, whole pinto beans, or whole black beans), guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo, served with warm tortillas.
Main pic

 

Lyme Bar & Grill

136 Simsbury Rd, Avon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fajita Wrap$15.00
