Clam chowder in
Avon Lake
/
Avon Lake
/
Clam Chowder
Avon Lake restaurants that serve clam chowder
St. Joseph Parish & School Fish Fry
32929 Lake Rd, Avon Lake
No reviews yet
Soup: New England Clam Chowder (Dine-In)
$9.00
12 oz.
More about St. Joseph Parish & School Fish Fry
Salad KraZe
690 Avon Belden Rd., Avon Lake
No reviews yet
New England Clam Chowder (GF)
More about Salad KraZe
