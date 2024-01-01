Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pierogies in Avon Lake

Avon Lake restaurants
Avon Lake restaurants that serve pierogies

Side: 3 Pierogi & Onions image

 

St. Joseph Parish & School Fish Fry

32929 Lake Rd, Avon Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side: Pierogi & Onions (Drive-Thru)$3.00
Comes with 3 pierogi and onions
More about St. Joseph Parish & School Fish Fry
Consumer pic

 

Old School Pizza and Wings by Parkers - oldshoolavonlake.com

445 Avon Belden Rd, Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
MED Pierogi$18.50
White sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, mashed potato, caramelized onions, sour cream
LG Pierogi$23.00
White sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, mashed potato, caramelized onions, sour cream
SM Pierogi$14.00
White sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, mashed potato, caramelized onions, sour cream
More about Old School Pizza and Wings by Parkers - oldshoolavonlake.com

