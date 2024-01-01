Pierogies in Avon Lake
Avon Lake restaurants that serve pierogies
St. Joseph Parish & School Fish Fry
32929 Lake Rd, Avon Lake
|Side: Pierogi & Onions (Drive-Thru)
|$3.00
Comes with 3 pierogi and onions
Old School Pizza and Wings by Parkers - oldshoolavonlake.com
445 Avon Belden Rd, Lake
|MED Pierogi
|$18.50
White sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, mashed potato, caramelized onions, sour cream
|LG Pierogi
|$23.00
White sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, mashed potato, caramelized onions, sour cream
|SM Pierogi
|$14.00
White sauce, mozzarella and provolone blend, mashed potato, caramelized onions, sour cream