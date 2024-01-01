Sundaes in Bakersfield
Sweet Bites N Ice - 920 CALIFORNIA AVENUE - SUITE E
920 CALIFORNIA AVENUE - SUITE E, BAKERSFIELD
|Cinnamon Churro Sundae
Vanilla ice cream topped with cajeta, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, two churros and whipped cream.
|Custom Sundae
|$2.50
|Oreo Churro Sundae
Vanilla ice cream, topped with hot fudge, crushed Oreos, two Oreo churros and whipped cream.
Sweet Bites N Ice - 4647 White Ln.
4647 White Ln., Bakersfield
|STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE CHURRO SUNDAE
|$11.99
Strawberry Ice Cream topped with strawberry drizzle, cheesecake pieces, two churros and whipped cream.
|S'MORES CHURRO SUNDAE
|$11.99
Vanilla ice cream, topped with hot fudge, marshmallows, graham crackers, two churros and whipped cream.
|OREO CHURRO SUNDAE
|$11.99
