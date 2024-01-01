Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sundaes in Bakersfield

Bakersfield restaurants
Bakersfield restaurants that serve sundaes

Sweet Bites N Ice - 920 CALIFORNIA AVENUE - SUITE E

920 CALIFORNIA AVENUE - SUITE E, BAKERSFIELD

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cinnamon Churro Sundae
Vanilla ice cream topped with cajeta, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, two churros and whipped cream.
Custom Sundae$2.50
Oreo Churro Sundae
Vanilla ice cream, topped with hot fudge, crushed Oreos, two Oreo churros and whipped cream.
Sweet Bites N Ice - 4647 White Ln.

4647 White Ln., Bakersfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE CHURRO SUNDAE$11.99
Strawberry Ice Cream topped with strawberry drizzle, cheesecake pieces, two churros and whipped cream.
S'MORES CHURRO SUNDAE$11.99
Vanilla ice cream, topped with hot fudge, marshmallows, graham crackers, two churros and whipped cream.
OREO CHURRO SUNDAE$11.99
Vanilla ice cream, topped with hot fudge, crushed Oreos, two Oreo churros and whipped cream.
