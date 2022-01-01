Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Yogurt parfaits in
Ballwin
/
Ballwin
/
Yogurt Parfaits
Ballwin restaurants that serve yogurt parfaits
6 North Cafe
14438 Clayton Road, Ballwin
No reviews yet
Yogurt Parfait
$5.00
Strawberries & blueberries with low fat vanilla yogurt and granola.
More about 6 North Cafe
Kaldi's Coffee - Ellisville - Drive Thru
147 Clarkson Road, Ellisville
No reviews yet
Greek Yogurt Parfait
$5.99
More about Kaldi's Coffee - Ellisville - Drive Thru
Browse other tasty dishes in Ballwin
Turkey Clubs
Salmon
Cookies
Chicken Sandwiches
Nachos
Chili
Mac And Cheese
Muffins
More near Ballwin to explore
Saint Louis
Avg 4.5
(317 restaurants)
Saint Charles
Avg 4.4
(36 restaurants)
Chesterfield
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Florissant
No reviews yet
Saint Peters
Avg 4
(10 restaurants)
O Fallon
No reviews yet
Belleville
No reviews yet
Wentzville
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Eureka
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Jacksonville
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Jefferson City
No reviews yet
Carbondale
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.5
(37 restaurants)
Columbia
Avg 4.4
(46 restaurants)
Quincy
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(591 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(136 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(382 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(309 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(391 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(77 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston