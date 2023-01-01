Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodles in Canton

Canton restaurants
Canton restaurants that serve chicken noodles

SALADS • SANDWICHES

RegionAle - Baltimore

2400 Boston Street Suite #120, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (312 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Noodle Cup$4.50
More about RegionAle - Baltimore
Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory

2907 O’Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Chicken Noodle Soup (bowl)$8.00
More about Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory

