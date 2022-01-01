Chicken tenders in
Federal Hill
/
Baltimore
/
Federal Hill
/
Chicken Tenders
Federal Hill restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Magerks Pub
1061 S Charles St, Baltimore
Avg 4.3
(1245 reviews)
Chicken Fingers
$8.00
More about Magerks Pub
BRD - Federal Hill
1104 S Charles St, Baltimore
No reviews yet
Jumbo Chicken Tender (Each)
$3.99
More about BRD - Federal Hill
