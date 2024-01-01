Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada tacos in Hampden

Go
Hampden restaurants
Toast

Hampden restaurants that serve carne asada tacos

Golden West Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Golden West Cafe

1105 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 3.9 (1741 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Tacos$15.00
2 Steak carne asada tacos with a side of your choice
More about Golden West Cafe
Item pic

 

Papi's Tacos Hampden

3820 Falls Rd, Hampden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CARNE ASADA TACOS$9.50
MARINATED GRILLED SKIRT STEAK
More about Papi's Tacos Hampden

