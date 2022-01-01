Pretzels in
Bel Air
/
Bel Air
/
Pretzels
Bel Air restaurants that serve pretzels
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
510 Johnny's
510 Marketplace Dr, Bel Air
Avg 4.3
(1514 reviews)
Crazy In Love Crab Pretzel
$14.00
More about 510 Johnny's
Crossroads Bistro Big Blue
418 North Main St., Bel Air
No reviews yet
Pretzel Bites With Cheese
$7.00
More about Crossroads Bistro Big Blue
Browse other tasty dishes in Bel Air
Burritos
Mahi Mahi
Egg Rolls
Cheeseburgers
Tacos
Chicken Tenders
Reuben
French Fries
More near Bel Air to explore
Nottingham
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Parkville
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Fallston
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Aberdeen
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Abingdon
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Edgewood
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Port Deposit
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Havre De Grace
No reviews yet
Middle River
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(269 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(48 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(235 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(247 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(196 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(270 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(147 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston