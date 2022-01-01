Tacos in Bel Air
Black Eyed Suzies
119 S Main St, Bel Air
|Fried Thai Shrimp Tacos
|$11.99
Fried Shrimp tossed in Thai Chili sauce served with lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, and yum-yum sauce
Crossroads Bistro Big Blue
418 North Main St., Bel Air
|Hawaiian Pulled Pork Tacos
|$12.00
tender pork stuffed in 3 warm flour tortillas topped with avocado, pineapple salsa, cheddar cheese, and cilantro crema. Make it a combo with fries and your choice of drink!
|Boom Boom Shrimp Tacos
|$12.00
three flour tortillas packed with tender fried shrimp, boom boom sauce, lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheese