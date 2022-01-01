Nachos in Bel Air
Bel Air restaurants that serve nachos
More about Humagalas
Humagalas
16 Bel Air S Pkwy, Bel Air
|Nachos
|$11.99
Tortilla chips piled high with house-made queso, roasted jalapenos, and pico de gallo, topped with organic grilled chicken or local ground beef.
More about 510 Johnny's
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
510 Johnny's
510 Marketplace Dr, Bel Air
|Nacho Nacho Man
|$11.00
More about Black Eyed Suzies
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL
Black Eyed Suzies
119 S Main St, Bel Air
|Nachos
|$14.99
A Heaping Tray of Corn Tortillas Topped with Queso Blanco, Pico De Gallo, Pickled Red Onions, Jalapeños, Salsa Verde, and Choice of Chicken Tinga or Chorizo. Served with a Side of Sour Cream
|Garbage Breakfast Nachos
|$13.99
Fried corn tortillas with melted cheddar, pulled pork, chorizo, and drenched in cheese sauce and topped with pico de gallo and 2 fried eggs
More about Independent Brewing Company
FRENCH FRIES
Independent Brewing Company
418 N Main St., Bel Air
|Nachos Before Muchachos 6pk
|$18.00
More about MaGerks Pub & Grill
MaGerks Pub & Grill
120 S Bond Street, Bel Air
|Cheesesteak Nachos
|$13.99
Steak, Corn Tortillas Chips, Mixed Cheese, Nacho Cheese, Tomatoes, Jalapenos, Salsa, Sour Cream, Scallions
|Chicken Nachos
|$13.99
Chopped Chicken Breast over Corn Tortillas, Mixed cheeses, Nacho cheese, tomatoes, Jalapenos, Salsa, Sour Cream, Scallions
|Crab Nachos
|$17.99
Corn Tortilla chips, Crab Dip, Tomatoes, Scallions, Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheeses