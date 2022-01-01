Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Bel Air

Bel Air restaurants
Bel Air restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

510 Johnny's image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

510 Johnny's

510 Marketplace Dr, Bel Air

Avg 4.3 (1514 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ King Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Kid Chicken Breast Sandwich
More about 510 Johnny's
Sunny Day Cafe image

 

Sunny Day Cafe

101 S Main St, Bel Air

Avg 4.8 (506 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Souvlaki Sandwich$9.00
More about Sunny Day Cafe
Black Eyed Suzies image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

Black Eyed Suzies

119 S Main St, Bel Air

Avg 4.4 (564 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
The B.A.L.T.imore Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce & Tomato, and Blackened Chicken
More about Black Eyed Suzies
Item pic

 

MaGerks Pub & Grill

120 S Bond Street, Bel Air

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.99
Pulled Chicken Breast, Cumin Mayonnaise, Red Grapes, Granny Smith Apples, Pecans, Brichoe Bun
More about MaGerks Pub & Grill
Banner pic

 

MaGerk's On A Roll Food Truck

120 S Bond, Bel Air

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.99
Pulled Chicken Breast, Cumin Mayo, Red Grapes, Granny Smith Apples, & Pecans
More about MaGerk's On A Roll Food Truck
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sean Bolan's Irish Pub

12 S Main St, Bel Air

Avg 4.7 (1435 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$12.00
An 8 ounce fresh chicken breast filet grilled and topped with lettuce and tomato. Served on a fresh kaiser roll.
Tipperary Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with roasted red peppers, spinach, and provolone, and finished with sun-dried tomato aioli. Served on a toasted pretzel roll.
More about Sean Bolan's Irish Pub

