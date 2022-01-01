Chicken sandwiches in Bel Air
Bel Air restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
510 Johnny's
510 Marketplace Dr, Bel Air
|BBQ King Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
|Kid Chicken Breast Sandwich
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL
Black Eyed Suzies
119 S Main St, Bel Air
|The B.A.L.T.imore Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce & Tomato, and Blackened Chicken
MaGerks Pub & Grill
120 S Bond Street, Bel Air
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.99
Pulled Chicken Breast, Cumin Mayonnaise, Red Grapes, Granny Smith Apples, Pecans, Brichoe Bun
MaGerk's On A Roll Food Truck
120 S Bond, Bel Air
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.99
Pulled Chicken Breast, Cumin Mayo, Red Grapes, Granny Smith Apples, & Pecans
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sean Bolan's Irish Pub
12 S Main St, Bel Air
|Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
An 8 ounce fresh chicken breast filet grilled and topped with lettuce and tomato. Served on a fresh kaiser roll.
|Tipperary Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with roasted red peppers, spinach, and provolone, and finished with sun-dried tomato aioli. Served on a toasted pretzel roll.