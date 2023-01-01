Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Prosciutto in
Belmont
/
Belmont
/
Prosciutto
Belmont restaurants that serve prosciutto
PIZZA • SALADS
Stone Hearth Pizza
57 Leonard St, Belmont
Avg 3.9
(366 reviews)
Prosciutto & Pineapple
$8.75
With signature sauce, mozzarella – provolone blend and scallions
More about Stone Hearth Pizza
il Casale - Belmont
50 Leonard St., Belmont
No reviews yet
Prosciutto w/ Fruits
$12.00
More about il Casale - Belmont
