Bisque in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Bethesda restaurants that serve bisque

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Luke's Lobster Bethesda

7129 Bethesda Ln, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (1067 reviews)
Lobster Bisque
Hearty chunks of wild-caught lobster claw meat in a smooth, cream-based soup made with lobster. Made in small batches by Hurricane's Soups in Greene, Maine. GF
More about Luke's Lobster Bethesda
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery

7900 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.2 (2602 reviews)
TOMATO BASIL BISQUE CUP$6.09
Cream, spent grain croutons, basil.
TOMATO BASIL BISQUE BOWL$8.29
Cream, spent grain croutons, basil.
More about Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery

