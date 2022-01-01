Bisque in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve bisque
More about Luke's Lobster Bethesda
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Luke's Lobster Bethesda
7129 Bethesda Ln, Bethesda
|Lobster Bisque
Hearty chunks of wild-caught lobster claw meat in a smooth, cream-based soup made with lobster. Made in small batches by Hurricane's Soups in Greene, Maine. GF
More about Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery
7900 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda
|TOMATO BASIL BISQUE CUP
|$6.09
Cream, spent grain croutons, basil.
|TOMATO BASIL BISQUE BOWL
|$8.29
Cream, spent grain croutons, basil.