Calamari in Bethesda

Fried Calamari image

 

Olazzo Bethesda

7921 Norfolk Avenue, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Calamari$15.00
Lightly Breaded Calamari | House Made Marinara
More about Olazzo Bethesda
Piccoli Piatti image

 

Piccoli Piatti

10257 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari$10.00
Buttermilk battered, fried calamari served with a squeeze of lemon and our Calabrian chili aioli.
More about Piccoli Piatti
Calamari - D image

 

Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant

5225 Pooks Hill Road, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Calamari - D$11.95
Hand cut fresh calamari dusted in our special blend of seasoned flour, flash fried and served with Lemon Basil Aioli & Mild Banana Peppers.
Calamari Salad, Grilled$12.95
Generous portion of fresh cut calamari tossed in olive oil and seasonings, grilled atop Mesclun Greens, Roasted Pepper Salad & Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant
Bacchus of Lebanon image

SALADS

Bacchus of Lebanon

7945 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (1034 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bacchus Calamari$15.00
More about Bacchus of Lebanon
Consumer pic

 

Guapo’s Restaurant - Bethesda

8130 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Calamari$10.00
More about Guapo’s Restaurant - Bethesda
Mamma Lucia image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Mamma Lucia

4916 Elm Street, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (3883 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Calamari$18.00
More about Mamma Lucia
Barrel and Crow image

 

Barrel and Crow

4867 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari$12.00
Spicy Salsa Verde, Chiles
More about Barrel and Crow
consumer pic

CURRY • NOODLES

Tara Thai Montgomery Mall

7101 Democracy Blvd, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (1444 reviews)
Spicy Calamari$10.50
Fried lightly battered squid tossed with hot chili, onion, and garlic.
More about Tara Thai Montgomery Mall
banner pic

SOUPS

Banana Leaves Asian Cafe

7816 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (1498 reviews)
Calamari$10.95
Fried calamari served with sweet chili dipping sauce on the side.
More about Banana Leaves Asian Cafe
consumer pic

SUSHI • RAMEN

Hanaro Sushi

7820 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4 (1759 reviews)
Calamari$9.99
Tempura battered squid tossed in shichimi pepper rub with spicy aioli sauce.
More about Hanaro Sushi
banner pic

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brickside Food & Drink

4866 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4 (1139 reviews)
Calamari$14.00
With smoked tomato aioli.
More about Brickside Food & Drink
banner pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery

7900 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.2 (2602 reviews)
CRISPY CALAMARI$15.99
Charred lemon, smoked paprika, pickled fresno, shallots, ale-aioli.
More about Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery
banner pic

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Panetteria Ristorante

4921 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

Avg 3.6 (574 reviews)
Calamari Fritti$16.00
fresh fried squid accompanied with house marinara
More about La Panetteria Ristorante

