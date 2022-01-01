Calamari in Bethesda
Olazzo Bethesda
7921 Norfolk Avenue, Bethesda
|Fried Calamari
|$15.00
Lightly Breaded Calamari | House Made Marinara
Piccoli Piatti
10257 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda
|Calamari
|$10.00
Buttermilk battered, fried calamari served with a squeeze of lemon and our Calabrian chili aioli.
Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant
5225 Pooks Hill Road, Bethesda
|Calamari - D
|$11.95
Hand cut fresh calamari dusted in our special blend of seasoned flour, flash fried and served with Lemon Basil Aioli & Mild Banana Peppers.
|Calamari Salad, Grilled
|$12.95
Generous portion of fresh cut calamari tossed in olive oil and seasonings, grilled atop Mesclun Greens, Roasted Pepper Salad & Balsamic Vinaigrette
SALADS
Bacchus of Lebanon
7945 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda
|Bacchus Calamari
|$15.00
Guapo’s Restaurant - Bethesda
8130 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda
|Fried Calamari
|$10.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Mamma Lucia
4916 Elm Street, Bethesda
|Fried Calamari
|$18.00
Barrel and Crow
4867 Cordell Ave, Bethesda
|Calamari
|$12.00
Spicy Salsa Verde, Chiles
CURRY • NOODLES
Tara Thai Montgomery Mall
7101 Democracy Blvd, Bethesda
|Spicy Calamari
|$10.50
Fried lightly battered squid tossed with hot chili, onion, and garlic.
SOUPS
Banana Leaves Asian Cafe
7816 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Calamari
|$10.95
Fried calamari served with sweet chili dipping sauce on the side.
SUSHI • RAMEN
Hanaro Sushi
7820 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda
|Calamari
|$9.99
Tempura battered squid tossed in shichimi pepper rub with spicy aioli sauce.
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Brickside Food & Drink
4866 Cordell Ave, Bethesda
|Calamari
|$14.00
With smoked tomato aioli.
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery
7900 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda
|CRISPY CALAMARI
|$15.99
Charred lemon, smoked paprika, pickled fresno, shallots, ale-aioli.