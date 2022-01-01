Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Toast

Bethesda restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Item pic

 

Olazzo Bethesda

7921 Norfolk Avenue, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$13.00
lightly breaded chicken breast | flash fried | topped with marinara & melted mozzarella on a fresh baked ciabatta roll
Chicken Parmesan$19.00
lightly breaded chicken breast I homemade marinara I penne pasta
More about Olazzo Bethesda
Item pic

 

Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant

5225 Pooks Hill Road, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan (Double Breast)$19.95
Classic Breaded & Sauteed Chicken Breast, Mild Tomato Sauce, Parmesan & Mozzarella. Pasta w/ Tomato Sauce, Sauteed Spinach (Two Chicken Breasts, approx 8 oz)
Chicken Parmesan (Single Breast)$15.95
Classic Breaded & Sauteed Chicken Breast, Mild Tomato Sauce, Parmesan & Mozzarella. Pasta w/ Tomato Sauce, Sauteed Spinach
More about Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant
Mamma Lucia image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Mamma Lucia

4916 Elm Street, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (3883 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Parmigiana D$23.00
Chicken Parmigiana Sub$15.00
Chicken Parmigiana - LP$17.00
More about Mamma Lucia
consumer pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lilit Cafe

7921 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (975 reviews)
Chicken Parmigiana Sub$12.49
Grilled chicken, marinara sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese.
More about Lilit Cafe
banner pic

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brickside Food & Drink

4866 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4 (1139 reviews)
Chicken Parmesan Sliders$15.00
Mozzarella and tomato sauce.
More about Brickside Food & Drink
banner pic

PIZZA

M & N's Pizza

4914 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.8 (4536 reviews)
Chicken Parmesan Sub$15.50
With marinara sauce and cheese
Chicken Parmesan Spaghetti$23.00
Spaghetti served with homemade marinara sauce, topped with 2 pcs breaded chicken breast fillets, baked in oven with mozzarella cheese and finished with a sprinkle of parmesan cheese and served with 3 pc Garlic Bread on the side.
More about M & N's Pizza
banner pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery

7900 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.2 (2602 reviews)
CHICKEN PARMESAN$21.49
Freshly linguini, pomodoro red sauce, arugula, basil, crushed red pepper, extra virgin olive oil, fresh mozzarella.
More about Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery

