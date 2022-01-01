Chicken parmesan in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
More about Olazzo Bethesda
Olazzo Bethesda
7921 Norfolk Avenue, Bethesda
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$13.00
lightly breaded chicken breast | flash fried | topped with marinara & melted mozzarella on a fresh baked ciabatta roll
|Chicken Parmesan
|$19.00
lightly breaded chicken breast I homemade marinara I penne pasta
More about Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant
Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant
5225 Pooks Hill Road, Bethesda
|Chicken Parmesan (Double Breast)
|$19.95
Classic Breaded & Sauteed Chicken Breast, Mild Tomato Sauce, Parmesan & Mozzarella. Pasta w/ Tomato Sauce, Sauteed Spinach (Two Chicken Breasts, approx 8 oz)
|Chicken Parmesan (Single Breast)
|$15.95
Classic Breaded & Sauteed Chicken Breast, Mild Tomato Sauce, Parmesan & Mozzarella. Pasta w/ Tomato Sauce, Sauteed Spinach
More about Mamma Lucia
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Mamma Lucia
4916 Elm Street, Bethesda
|Chicken Parmigiana D
|$23.00
|Chicken Parmigiana Sub
|$15.00
|Chicken Parmigiana - LP
|$17.00
More about Lilit Cafe
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lilit Cafe
7921 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Chicken Parmigiana Sub
|$12.49
Grilled chicken, marinara sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese.
More about Brickside Food & Drink
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Brickside Food & Drink
4866 Cordell Ave, Bethesda
|Chicken Parmesan Sliders
|$15.00
Mozzarella and tomato sauce.
More about M & N's Pizza
PIZZA
M & N's Pizza
4914 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda
|Chicken Parmesan Sub
|$15.50
With marinara sauce and cheese
|Chicken Parmesan Spaghetti
|$23.00
Spaghetti served with homemade marinara sauce, topped with 2 pcs breaded chicken breast fillets, baked in oven with mozzarella cheese and finished with a sprinkle of parmesan cheese and served with 3 pc Garlic Bread on the side.
More about Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery
7900 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda
|CHICKEN PARMESAN
|$21.49
Freshly linguini, pomodoro red sauce, arugula, basil, crushed red pepper, extra virgin olive oil, fresh mozzarella.