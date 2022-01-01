Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatball subs in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Bethesda restaurants that serve meatball subs

Olazzo Bethesda

7921 Norfolk Avenue, Bethesda

Meatball Sandwich$13.00
our homemade beef meatballs | melted mozzarella | marinara sauce | fresh baked ciabatta bread
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Mamma Lucia

4916 Elm Street, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (3883 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Meatball Parmigiana Sub$13.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lilit Cafe

7921 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (975 reviews)
Meatball Parmigiana Sub (Contain Gluten)$12.49
Meatballs, marinara sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese.
PIZZA

M & N's Pizza

4914 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.8 (4536 reviews)
Italian Meatball Sub$14.00
Beef meatballs, marinara sauce and extra cheese
