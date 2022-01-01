Meatball subs in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve meatball subs
More about Olazzo Bethesda
Olazzo Bethesda
7921 Norfolk Avenue, Bethesda
|Meatball Sandwich
|$13.00
our homemade beef meatballs | melted mozzarella | marinara sauce | fresh baked ciabatta bread
More about Mamma Lucia
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Mamma Lucia
4916 Elm Street, Bethesda
|Meatball Parmigiana Sub
|$13.00
More about Lilit Cafe
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lilit Cafe
7921 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Meatball Parmigiana Sub (Contain Gluten)
|$12.49
Meatballs, marinara sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese.