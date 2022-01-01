Paella valenciana in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve paella valenciana
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Spanish Diner - Bethesda
7271 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|Paella Valenciana
|$55.00
A classic chicken,artichoke and romano beans paella
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL
Guardado's Restaurant
4918 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda
|Paella Valenciana or Negra (5-6pp)
|$85.00
Simmering Saffron Rice with Chicken, Squid, Chorizo. Topped with Shrimp, Mussels & Tilapia Green Peas & Piquillo Peppers.
|Paella Valenciana (2 people)
|$39.95
Simmering Saffron Rice with Squid & Chicken. Topped with , Tilapia, Mussels, Shrimp, Green Peas & Piquillo Peppers