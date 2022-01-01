Tacos in Bethlehem

The Clubhouse Grille image

GRILL

The Clubhouse Grille

400 illicks mill rd, Bethlehem

Avg 3.5 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TACO SALAD$12.00
CHOICE OF PROTIEN, CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO, OLIVES, SALSA, GUACOMOLE, SOUTHWEST DRESSING, CRISPY TORTILLA SHELL
More about The Clubhouse Grille
(3 Taco set) image

BURRITOS • TACOS

El Jefe's Taqueria

506 E 3rd St, Bethlehem

Avg 4.2 (935 reviews)
Takeout
(3 Taco set)$9.25
Three tacos with double corn tortilla + protein choice + any hot toppings + any cold toppings.
More about El Jefe's Taqueria
Urbano Mexican Kitchen & Bar image

TAPAS

Urbano Mexican Kitchen & Bar

526 Main Street, Bethlehem

Avg 3.9 (406 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Camaron$13.95
More about Urbano Mexican Kitchen & Bar
Traditional Taco (1 per order) image

 

Don Juan Mex Grill

5540 Crawford Dr., Bethlehem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Traditional Taco (1 per order)$3.45
Traditional street tacos served with two soft corn tortillas, onions, and cilantro; no substitutions or additions
Taco Salad$12.00
Crispy tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, black beans, cheese, pico de gallo, corn, avocado, and sour cream, served with a side of chipotle or ranch dressing
Don Juan Taco (1 per order)$4.25
Choice of protein with cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, and chipotle dressing
More about Don Juan Mex Grill

