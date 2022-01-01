Tacos in Bethlehem
Bethlehem restaurants that serve tacos
GRILL
The Clubhouse Grille
400 illicks mill rd, Bethlehem
|TACO SALAD
|$12.00
CHOICE OF PROTIEN, CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO, OLIVES, SALSA, GUACOMOLE, SOUTHWEST DRESSING, CRISPY TORTILLA SHELL
BURRITOS • TACOS
El Jefe's Taqueria
506 E 3rd St, Bethlehem
|(3 Taco set)
|$9.25
Three tacos with double corn tortilla + protein choice + any hot toppings + any cold toppings.
TAPAS
Urbano Mexican Kitchen & Bar
526 Main Street, Bethlehem
|Taco Camaron
|$13.95
Don Juan Mex Grill
5540 Crawford Dr., Bethlehem
|Traditional Taco (1 per order)
|$3.45
Traditional street tacos served with two soft corn tortillas, onions, and cilantro; no substitutions or additions
|Taco Salad
|$12.00
Crispy tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, black beans, cheese, pico de gallo, corn, avocado, and sour cream, served with a side of chipotle or ranch dressing
|Don Juan Taco (1 per order)
|$4.25
Choice of protein with cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, and chipotle dressing