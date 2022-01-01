Waffles in Bethlehem

Waffles in
The Flying Egg
451 Main Street, Bethlehem
Avg 4.3
(860 reviews)
Chicken & Waffle
$11.95
More about The Flying Egg
The Bayou
702 Hawthorne Road, Bethlehem
No reviews yet
Chicken & Waffles
$21.00
Belgian Waffle, Spicy Maple Syrup on the side, Pickled Fruit
More about The Bayou
