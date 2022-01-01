Chili in Bethlehem
Fegley's Bethlehem Brew Works
559 Main Street #101, Bethlehem
|Steelworker's Chili
|$6.00
Koehler Farms ground beef, kidney beans, Fegley’s Steelworkers’ Stout, cheddar jack cheese
Roasted Bethlehem
22 W 4th St, Bethlehem
|Veggie Chili
|$4.00
Topped with Cheddar, Sour Cream, Red Onion, Pickled Jalapeños
|Vegan Veggie Chili
|$4.00
Signature vegan chili made with black and red beans, smokey chipotle peppers, roast poblano and tomato featuring portabella mushroom, zucchini, sweet potato and corn. Garnished with diced red onion, pickled jalapeño and vegan cheddar.
Billy's Downtown Diner - Bethlehem
10 E Broad St, Bethlehem
|Chili Love Cup
|$6.99
|Chili Love Bowl
|$7.99
Our signature Chili topped with a blend of Monterey & Cheddar Cheese, sour cream, scallions and pickled jalapeños.
Couchpota.doh! Kitchen
306 Brodhead Avenue Storefront, Bethlehem
|Chili Hearty Bowl
|$12.00
Chili-chorizo on Spanish rice and beans, topped with a seared mash, melted mozzarella and red onion salad