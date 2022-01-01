Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Bethlehem

Bethlehem restaurants
Bethlehem restaurants that serve chili

Fegley's Bethlehem Brew Works image

 

Fegley's Bethlehem Brew Works

559 Main Street #101, Bethlehem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steelworker's Chili$6.00
Koehler Farms ground beef, kidney beans, Fegley’s Steelworkers’ Stout, cheddar jack cheese
Roasted Bethlehem image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Roasted Bethlehem

22 W 4th St, Bethlehem

Avg 4.6 (800 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Chili$4.00
Topped with Cheddar, Sour Cream, Red Onion, Pickled Jalapeños
Vegan Veggie Chili$4.00
Signature vegan chili made with black and red beans, smokey chipotle peppers, roast poblano and tomato featuring portabella mushroom, zucchini, sweet potato and corn. Garnished with diced red onion, pickled jalapeño and vegan cheddar.
Billy's Downtown Diner - Bethlehem image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Billy's Downtown Diner - Bethlehem

10 E Broad St, Bethlehem

Avg 4.5 (1959 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chili Love Cup$6.99
Chili Love Bowl$7.99
Our signature Chili topped with a blend of Monterey & Cheddar Cheese, sour cream, scallions and pickled jalapeños.
Consumer pic

 

Couchpota.doh! Kitchen

306 Brodhead Avenue Storefront, Bethlehem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Hearty Bowl$12.00
Chili-chorizo on Spanish rice and beans, topped with a seared mash, melted mozzarella and red onion salad
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

1 E Broad St, Bethlehem

Avg 4.7 (3537 reviews)
Hatch Green Chili Cheddar SM
