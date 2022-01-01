Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Flan in
Bethlehem
/
Bethlehem
/
Flan
Bethlehem restaurants that serve flan
Cactus Blue
2915 Schoenersville Rd,, Bethlehem
No reviews yet
Caramel Flan
$6.95
An egg rich custard topped with caramel and toasted coconut
More about Cactus Blue
BURRITOS • TACOS
El Jefe's Taqueria
506 E 3rd St, Bethlehem
Avg 4.2
(935 reviews)
Flan
$5.25
More about El Jefe's Taqueria
