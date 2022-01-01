Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flan in Bethlehem

Go
Bethlehem restaurants
Toast

Bethlehem restaurants that serve flan

Banner pic

 

Cactus Blue

2915 Schoenersville Rd,, Bethlehem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Caramel Flan$6.95
An egg rich custard topped with caramel and toasted coconut
More about Cactus Blue
El Jefe's Taqueria image

BURRITOS • TACOS

El Jefe's Taqueria

506 E 3rd St, Bethlehem

Avg 4.2 (935 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Flan$5.25
More about El Jefe's Taqueria

Browse other tasty dishes in Bethlehem

Chicken Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken

Calamari

Grits

Cake

Cheeseburgers

Pierogies

Pudding

Map

More near Bethlehem to explore

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Nazareth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Emmaus

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Macungie

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Quakertown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Hellertown

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Milford

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (528 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (532 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (415 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (508 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (168 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston