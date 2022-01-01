Burritos in Bethlehem

The Flying Egg image

 

The Flying Egg

451 Main Street, Bethlehem

Avg 4.3 (860 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$10.95
More about The Flying Egg
Burrito image

BURRITOS • TACOS

El Jefe's Taqueria

506 E 3rd St, Bethlehem

Avg 4.2 (935 reviews)
Takeout
Burrito$9.25
12-inch tortilla burrito with one choice of any protein+ rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings.
More about El Jefe's Taqueria
Burrito image

 

Don Juan Mex Grill

5540 Crawford Dr., Bethlehem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito$10.00
Warm flour tortilla rolled around delicious ingredients of your choice
More about Don Juan Mex Grill
Item pic

 

Saxbys

3 W Morton St, Bethlehem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$4.99
The perfect vehicle for fluffy scrambled eggs, potato tots, melted cheddar, & creamy American cheese? A warmed, golden brown flour tortilla. Start your day, week, life (!) with this savory breakfast burrito. Add bacon or turkey sausage, if you'd like.
More about Saxbys

