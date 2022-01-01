Burritos in Bethlehem
Bethlehem restaurants that serve burritos
More about El Jefe's Taqueria
BURRITOS • TACOS
El Jefe's Taqueria
506 E 3rd St, Bethlehem
|Burrito
|$9.25
12-inch tortilla burrito with one choice of any protein+ rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings.
More about Don Juan Mex Grill
Don Juan Mex Grill
5540 Crawford Dr., Bethlehem
|Burrito
|$10.00
Warm flour tortilla rolled around delicious ingredients of your choice
More about Saxbys
Saxbys
3 W Morton St, Bethlehem
|Breakfast Burrito
|$4.99
The perfect vehicle for fluffy scrambled eggs, potato tots, melted cheddar, & creamy American cheese? A warmed, golden brown flour tortilla. Start your day, week, life (!) with this savory breakfast burrito. Add bacon or turkey sausage, if you'd like.