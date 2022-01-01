Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills restaurants
Toast

Beverly Hills restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Wrapstar

9533 Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Salad Wrap$10.95
Romain and Cabbage Blend, Ground Beef, Black Beans, Cilantro, Cherry Tomatoes, Corn, Pepperoncini, Red and Green Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Corn Tortilla Chips, Cilantro Lime, chipotle Salsa, Flour Tortilla.
More about Wrapstar
Item pic

 

Umami Burger

233 South Beverly Drive, Beverly Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Taco$7.95
Salmon, Miso Vinegar, Cucumber, Sushi Rice and Sesame Seeds in a Gyoza Shell. Order comes with two tacos.
More about Umami Burger
MIRAME image

 

MIRAME

419 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills

Avg 4.1 (610 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Langostino tacos$20.00
ayocote beans.chorizo.preserved lemon
Hanger Steak Taco Sonarense$21.00
More about MIRAME
Jack & Ben's image

 

Jack & Ben's

9601 Wilshire Boulevard, Beverly Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Tuesday$12.00
Pork belly, roasted tomato, shredded lettuce, avocado crema.
More about Jack & Ben's

