Tacos in Beverly Hills
Beverly Hills restaurants that serve tacos
More about Wrapstar
Wrapstar
9533 Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills
|Taco Salad Wrap
|$10.95
Romain and Cabbage Blend, Ground Beef, Black Beans, Cilantro, Cherry Tomatoes, Corn, Pepperoncini, Red and Green Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Corn Tortilla Chips, Cilantro Lime, chipotle Salsa, Flour Tortilla.
More about Umami Burger
Umami Burger
233 South Beverly Drive, Beverly Hills
|Salmon Taco
|$7.95
Salmon, Miso Vinegar, Cucumber, Sushi Rice and Sesame Seeds in a Gyoza Shell. Order comes with two tacos.
More about MIRAME
MIRAME
419 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills
|Langostino tacos
|$20.00
ayocote beans.chorizo.preserved lemon
|Hanger Steak Taco Sonarense
|$21.00