Grilled chicken in Beverly Hills
Beverly Hills restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Jack & Ben's
9601 Wilshire Boulevard, Beverly Hills
|Grilled Sesame Chicken Chopped Salad
|$13.00
Shredded Napa cabbage, carrot, purple cabbage, mixed greens, sesame grilled chicken, wonton strips and orange slices
Pascal on Beverly
200 South Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills
|Side Grilled Chicken
|$7.50
The Nosh of Beverly Hills
9689 Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills
|Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$16.99
With red onion, tomato and lettuce on a homemade challah bun
|Deluxe Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$17.99
Melted Jack cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato and red onion on a challah bun