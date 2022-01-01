Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef noodle soup in Beverly

Go
Beverly restaurants
Beverly restaurants that serve beef noodle soup

SPICY BEEF NOODLE SOUP image

 

Soall Viet Kitchen

211 Rantoul Street Suite 2, Beverly

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SPICY BEEF NOODLE SOUP$15.00
One of the most traditional dishes on our menu. This rice noodle soup is made with beef broth that is fragrant with spice, lemongrass and shrimp paste.
More about Soall Viet Kitchen
Item pic

 

Soall Cafe - 100 Cummings Center, Suite 127Q

100 Cummings Center, Beverly

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hue's Spicy Beef Noodle Soup$15.00
This rice noodle soup is made with beef broth that is fragrant with spice, lemongrass and shrimp paste. Served with rare beef. Gluten free.
More about Soall Cafe - 100 Cummings Center, Suite 127Q

