Curry in Back Bay

Back Bay restaurants
Back Bay restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

 

Flour Bakery - Clarendon Street

131 Clarendon Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
curried chicken salad$7.50
chicken, raisins, carrots, pickled celery mixed with curry spice (w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery - Clarendon Street
Item pic

 

Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen - Newbury Street

247 Newbury Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
鸡排咖喱（汤）拉面 Katsu Curry Ramen$15.98
Creamy broth: Yellow Curry, Tomato, Veg broth.
【Side come with: Fried Chicken, Bamboo, Mushroom, Corn, Bean Sprout, Seaweed, Dry Onion, Fish Cake, 1/2Egg, Scallion】
牛腩咖喱饭 Beef Flank Curry Rice$15.58
Traditional GuangDong favor slow cook Beef Flank.
Attention: Beef Flank is fatty and tendon belly part of the beef. Not a steak.
【Side come with: Beef Flank, Yellow Curry, Onion】
咖喱鱼蛋 Curry FishBall$7.89
More about Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen - Newbury Street

