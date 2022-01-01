Curry in Back Bay
Back Bay restaurants that serve curry
More about Flour Bakery - Clarendon Street
Flour Bakery - Clarendon Street
131 Clarendon Street, Boston
|curried chicken salad
|$7.50
chicken, raisins, carrots, pickled celery mixed with curry spice (w/o nuts)
More about Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen - Newbury Street
Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen - Newbury Street
247 Newbury Street, Boston
|鸡排咖喱（汤）拉面 Katsu Curry Ramen
|$15.98
Creamy broth: Yellow Curry, Tomato, Veg broth.
【Side come with: Fried Chicken, Bamboo, Mushroom, Corn, Bean Sprout, Seaweed, Dry Onion, Fish Cake, 1/2Egg, Scallion】
|牛腩咖喱饭 Beef Flank Curry Rice
|$15.58
Traditional GuangDong favor slow cook Beef Flank.
Attention: Beef Flank is fatty and tendon belly part of the beef. Not a steak.
【Side come with: Beef Flank, Yellow Curry, Onion】
|咖喱鱼蛋 Curry FishBall
|$7.89