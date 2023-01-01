Lobster rolls in Fenway
Fenway restaurants that serve lobster rolls
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Eventide - Fenway
1321 Boylston Street, Boston
|Eventide Brown Butter Lobster Roll
|$19.00
Our non-traditional lobster roll served on a house-made Chinese style steamed bun with warm lobster meat tossed in brown butter. Gluten free buns are available.
Contains shellfish, gluten, and dairy.
|Cold Lobster Roll
|$19.00
Our version of a classic New England lobster roll. Mixed with mayo, black pepper, lemon and dill and served on a griddled steamed bun.
Contains shellfish, egg, dairy, and gluten.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Bennett's Sandwich Shop
1348 Boylston Street, Boston
|Lobster Roll
|$25.99
our famous "Lobstah" roll! over a quarter pound of fresh maine lobster meat served on a lightly toasted gourmet roll with light mayo, drawn butter and light lettuce.