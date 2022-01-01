Financial District cafés you'll love

Max's Deli Café image

WRAPS • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Max's Deli Café

151 Milk St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1512 reviews)
Challah French Toast$7.50
Made to order, from scratch. (7-10min)
Mozzarella Pesto Chicken$12.95
Grilled chicken, tomato, fresh mozzarella and pesto.
Breakfast Special$7.25
Three fresh eggs with home fries and toast.
Kane's Donuts image

 

Kane's Donuts

90 Oliver Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Raised Chocolate Frosted$3.50
Wicked classic! Our pillowy yeast donut is topped with Kanes’ homemade chocolate frosting
Honey-Dip$3.25
Our award-winning signature dessert since 1955—and ranked by Travel+ Leisure as one of the country’s top-10!—this perfect donut is drenched in our signature honey glaze. (And, yes…it contains real honey. That’s what helped us win!)
Strawberry Frosted$3.50
A year-round fan favorite: We blanket our light yeast donut with strawberry frosting made with robust (real!) strawberries.
Phin Coffee House image

 

Phin Coffee House

10 High St, Boston

No reviews yet
SPRING ROLLS$5.75
Two rolls of shrimp/ chicken/ tofu, featuring vermicelli, cucumber, pickled carrots, basil leaves/ mint leaves served with peanut sauce.
PROSCIUTTO SANDWICH$10.95
Arugula, Pesto aioli, a sliced tomato, mozzarella, imported prosciutto on baguette
NOODLE SALAD$11.50
Choice of roasted chicken/ tofu, vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, pickled carrots, mint leaves served with peanut sauce.
Intelligentsia Coffee image

 

Intelligentsia Coffee

225 Franklin St., Boston

No reviews yet
Black Cat Classic Whole Bean (12oz Bag)$16.00
This syrupy sweet espresso blend has been the staple of our lineup since the very beginning. Supreme balance and a wonderful sweetness make this a classic.
Espresso$4.00
A double shot of our syrupy sweet Black Cat Classic Espresso crafted with a blend of coffees from Brazil and Costa Rica.
Macchiato$4.50
Equal parts steamed milk and espresso.
