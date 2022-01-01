Financial District cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Financial District
More about Max's Deli Café
WRAPS • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Max's Deli Café
151 Milk St, Boston
|Popular items
|Challah French Toast
|$7.50
Made to order, from scratch. (7-10min)
|Mozzarella Pesto Chicken
|$12.95
Grilled chicken, tomato, fresh mozzarella and pesto.
|Breakfast Special
|$7.25
Three fresh eggs with home fries and toast.
More about Kane's Donuts
Kane's Donuts
90 Oliver Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Raised Chocolate Frosted
|$3.50
Wicked classic! Our pillowy yeast donut is topped with Kanes’ homemade chocolate frosting
|Honey-Dip
|$3.25
Our award-winning signature dessert since 1955—and ranked by Travel+ Leisure as one of the country’s top-10!—this perfect donut is drenched in our signature honey glaze. (And, yes…it contains real honey. That’s what helped us win!)
|Strawberry Frosted
|$3.50
A year-round fan favorite: We blanket our light yeast donut with strawberry frosting made with robust (real!) strawberries.
More about Phin Coffee House
Phin Coffee House
10 High St, Boston
|Popular items
|SPRING ROLLS
|$5.75
Two rolls of shrimp/ chicken/ tofu, featuring vermicelli, cucumber, pickled carrots, basil leaves/ mint leaves served with peanut sauce.
|PROSCIUTTO SANDWICH
|$10.95
Arugula, Pesto aioli, a sliced tomato, mozzarella, imported prosciutto on baguette
|NOODLE SALAD
|$11.50
Choice of roasted chicken/ tofu, vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, pickled carrots, mint leaves served with peanut sauce.
More about Intelligentsia Coffee
Intelligentsia Coffee
225 Franklin St., Boston
|Popular items
|Black Cat Classic Whole Bean (12oz Bag)
|$16.00
This syrupy sweet espresso blend has been the staple of our lineup since the very beginning. Supreme balance and a wonderful sweetness make this a classic.
|Espresso
|$4.00
A double shot of our syrupy sweet Black Cat Classic Espresso crafted with a blend of coffees from Brazil and Costa Rica.
|Macchiato
|$4.50
Equal parts steamed milk and espresso.