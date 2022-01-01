Burritos in Financial District
Financial District restaurants that serve burritos
More about Boloco
Boloco
133 Federal Street, Boston
|Buffalo Burrito
|$8.25
Buffalo Sauce, Celery, Chunk Blue Cheese Dressing
More about Phin Coffee House
Phin Coffee House
10 High St, Boston
|SPRING ROLLS
|$5.75
Two rolls of shrimp/ chicken/ tofu, featuring vermicelli, cucumber, pickled carrots, basil leaves/ mint leaves served with peanut sauce.
|PROSCIUTTO SANDWICH
|$10.95
Arugula, Pesto aioli, a sliced tomato, mozzarella, imported prosciutto on baguette
|NOODLE SALAD
|$11.50
Choice of roasted chicken/ tofu, vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, pickled carrots, mint leaves served with peanut sauce.