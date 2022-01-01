Garden salad in Financial District
Financial District restaurants that serve garden salad
More about Max's Deli Café
Max's Deli Café
151 Milk St, Boston
|Garden Salad
|$9.95
Mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, peppers and mushrooms.
More about Phin Coffee House
Phin Coffee House
10 High St, Boston
|PHO BURRITO
|$10.50
Burrito roll is filled with braised beef, rice noodle, bean sprouts, basil leaves, cilantro, hoisin, and sriracha sauce with PHO broth
|BEEF BAO BUNS
|$7.95
Two baos of shredded braised brisket, cucumber, cabbage slaw with carrots, green onions, sesame, and sweet soy
|SPRING ROLLS
|$5.75
Two rolls of shrimp/ chicken/ tofu, featuring vermicelli, cucumber, pickled carrots, basil leaves/ mint leaves served with peanut sauce.