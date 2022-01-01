Avocado sandwiches in South Boston
South Boston restaurants that serve avocado sandwiches
More about Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
|GF Turkey Avocado Sandwich
|$10.00
Turkey, avocado, Ward's Berry pea shoots, cucumbers and green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
|GF Avocado Breakfast Sandwich
|$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on gluten-free bread (not a croissant).
Contains: Dairy, Egg