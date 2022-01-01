Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado sandwiches in South Boston

Go
South Boston restaurants
Toast

South Boston restaurants that serve avocado sandwiches

Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich image

 

Tatte Bakery | Pier 4

200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
GF Turkey Avocado Sandwich$10.00
Turkey, avocado, Ward's Berry pea shoots, cucumbers and green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
GF Avocado Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on gluten-free bread (not a croissant).
Contains: Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
Item pic

 

Sorelle–Seaport

100 Northern Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg White, Avocado, Swiss Bagel Sandwich$7.50
Egg white, avocado, tomato & swiss cheese on a toasted bagel
Egg White Avocado Bagel Sandwich$6.25
Egg white, avocado, tomato & swiss cheese on a toasted bagel
More about Sorelle–Seaport

