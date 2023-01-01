Muffins in South Boston
South Boston restaurants that serve muffins
Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston
|Cranberry Orange Ginger Muffin
|$4.00
Tender muffin with cranberry and orange zest topped with streusel. (400 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
|Dark Chocolate Muffin (GF)
|$4.00
Rich chocolate muffin made with 62% Dark Valrhona chocolate and roasted beets. (470 cal, Contains: Soy, Egg, Dairy)
Flour Bakery - Seaport (IDB Drydock)
19 Dry Dock Ave, Boston
|corn muffin with berries + honey glaze
|$4.35
buttery corn muffin filled with raspberries + blueberries, topped with a honey glaze (veg, w/o nuts)
|pumpkin muffin with candied pepitas
|$4.35
pumpkin muffin with molasses, spices and topped with candied pepitas (veg, w/o nuts)
|lemon coconut muffin
|$4.25
muffin base made with One Mighty Mill flour with lemon zest and toasted coconut. topped with coconut before baking for a crunch toasted coconut topping. (veg)