Avocado toast in South End

Mod Espresso
485 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Avocado Toast
|$11.00
spicy labneh, cucumber, and micro-greens on 7-grain with a side of tomatoes
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
South End Buttery
312 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|Avocado Toast
|$9.00
avocado, radish, sunflower & pumpkin seeds, aleppo chili, sea salt, multigrain bread
Sally's Sandwiches & Blackbird Doughnuts®
492 Tremont Street, Boston
|AVOCADO + WHITE BEAN TOAST
|$10.00
white bean spread, avocado, roasted tomato, arugula on toasted sourdough