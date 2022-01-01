Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado toast in South End

South End restaurants
Toast

South End restaurants that serve avocado toast

Avocado Toast image

 

Mod Espresso

485 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Toast$11.00
spicy labneh, cucumber, and micro-greens on 7-grain with a side of tomatoes
More about Mod Espresso
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

South End Buttery

312 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (5906 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Avocado Toast$9.00
avocado, radish, sunflower & pumpkin seeds, aleppo chili, sea salt, multigrain bread
More about South End Buttery
Item pic

 

Sally's Sandwiches & Blackbird Doughnuts®

492 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
AVOCADO + WHITE BEAN TOAST$10.00
white bean spread, avocado, roasted tomato, arugula on toasted sourdough
More about Sally's Sandwiches & Blackbird Doughnuts®
avocado toast image

 

Flour Bakery South End

1595 Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
avocado toast$11.00
guacamole, poached egg, cotija, pickled fresno chili, cilantro, salsa verde, on multigrain
More about Flour Bakery South End

