Pepperoni pizza in South End

Union Park Pizza
244 Newbury Street, Boston
|LG Pepperoni Pizza
|$27.00
Garlic-infused olive oil, our homemade tomato sauce, Fior di Latte, aged parmesan, aged mozzarella and freshly chopped herbs. Topped off with thinly sliced Moody's Pepperoni.
|VL Pepperoni Pizza
|$26.00
Garlic-infused olive oil, our homemade tomato sauce, Violife Mozzarella shreds and freshly chopped herbs. Topped off with thinly sliced Moody's Pepperoni.
|SM Pepperoni Pizza
|$16.00
