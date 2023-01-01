Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in South End

South End restaurants
Toast

South End restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions image

 

Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions

123 Appleton Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Peppermint Hot Chocolate$0.00
Hot chocolate with housemade peppermint syrup.
Hot Chocolate$2.00
Cocoa and steamed milk topped with a cocoa dusting.
More about Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions
Blunch image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Blunch

59 E Springfield Street, Boston

Avg 4.6 (964 reviews)
Takeout
Triple Hot Chocolate$3.75
More about Blunch
South End Buttery image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

South End Buttery

312 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (5906 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$4.50
More about South End Buttery
Tatte Bakery | South End image

 

Tatte Bakery | South End

345 Harrison Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chocolate$0.00
62% Valrhona dark chocolate whisked together with steamed milk and finished with more steamed milk and microfoam.
Contains: Dairy, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | South End
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery - South End

1595 Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
fiery hot chocolate$4.25
our rich mocha made with chocolate ganache (contains cream) with cinnamon, cayenne, chili, and vanilla sugar
hot chocolate$3.75
our rich hot chocolate made with chocolate ganache (contains cream)
More about Flour Bakery - South End

