Hot chocolate in South End
South End restaurants that serve hot chocolate
Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions
123 Appleton Street, Boston
|Peppermint Hot Chocolate
|$0.00
Hot chocolate with housemade peppermint syrup.
|Hot Chocolate
|$2.00
Cocoa and steamed milk topped with a cocoa dusting.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Blunch
59 E Springfield Street, Boston
|Triple Hot Chocolate
|$3.75
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
South End Buttery
312 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|Hot Chocolate
|$4.50
Tatte Bakery | South End
345 Harrison Avenue, Boston
|Hot Chocolate
|$0.00
62% Valrhona dark chocolate whisked together with steamed milk and finished with more steamed milk and microfoam.
Contains: Dairy, Soy
Flour Bakery - South End
1595 Washington Street, Boston
|fiery hot chocolate
|$4.25
our rich mocha made with chocolate ganache (contains cream) with cinnamon, cayenne, chili, and vanilla sugar
|hot chocolate
|$3.75
our rich hot chocolate made with chocolate ganache (contains cream)