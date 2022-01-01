Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Bothell

Bothell restaurants
Bothell restaurants that serve chicken salad

Kafé Neo image

 

Kafé Neo

15130 Main St, Mill Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$16.00
Our classic Caesar salad topped w/grilled marinated chicken breast. Served w/pita
Greek Chicken Salad$17.00
Our signature Greek salad topped w/grilled marinated chicken breast. Served w/pita
More about Kafé Neo
Item pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Grazie Ristorante

23207 Bothell Everett HWY, Bothell

Avg 4.7 (2096 reviews)
Takeout
chicken chopped salad (large)$16.00
roasted chicken, salami, onion, tomato, cucumber and garbanzos with rotini pasta, parmasan and romaine
chicken chopped salad (large)$15.00
roasted chicken, salami, onion, tomato, cucumber and garbanzos with rotini pasta, parmasan and romaine
chicken chopped salad (side)$8.00
roasted chicken, salami, onion, tomato, cucumber and garbanzos with rotini pasta, parmasan and romaine
More about Grazie Ristorante
SW Chicken Salad image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blazing Onion Burger Company

15115 Main Street, Mill Creek

Avg 4.4 (5815 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SW Chicken Salad$13.99
All-natural chicken breast, fresh greens, black beans, diced tomato, corn tortilla strips, shredded jack and cheddar, house made salsa ranch dressing. Topped with jalapenos, avocado, diced red pepper, green onion, cilantro. Served with a side of housemade salsa.
More about Blazing Onion Burger Company

