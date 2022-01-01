Chicken salad in Bothell
Bothell restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Kafé Neo
Kafé Neo
15130 Main St, Mill Creek
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$16.00
Our classic Caesar salad topped w/grilled marinated chicken breast. Served w/pita
|Greek Chicken Salad
|$17.00
Our signature Greek salad topped w/grilled marinated chicken breast. Served w/pita
More about Grazie Ristorante
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Grazie Ristorante
23207 Bothell Everett HWY, Bothell
|chicken chopped salad (large)
|$16.00
roasted chicken, salami, onion, tomato, cucumber and garbanzos with rotini pasta, parmasan and romaine
|chicken chopped salad (side)
|$8.00
roasted chicken, salami, onion, tomato, cucumber and garbanzos with rotini pasta, parmasan and romaine
More about Blazing Onion Burger Company
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blazing Onion Burger Company
15115 Main Street, Mill Creek
|SW Chicken Salad
|$13.99
All-natural chicken breast, fresh greens, black beans, diced tomato, corn tortilla strips, shredded jack and cheddar, house made salsa ranch dressing. Topped with jalapenos, avocado, diced red pepper, green onion, cilantro. Served with a side of housemade salsa.