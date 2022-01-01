Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prawns in Bothell

Bothell restaurants
Bothell restaurants that serve prawns

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Russell's Restaurant & Loft

3305 monte villa parkway, Bothell

Avg 4.7 (3013 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
FETTUCCINE WITH SAUTEED PRAWNS$31.00
Garlic Cream Sauce, Sun Dried Tomatoes & Seasonal Vegetables
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Grazie Ristorante

23207 Bothell Everett HWY, Bothell

Avg 4.7 (2096 reviews)
Takeout
coconut prawns$18.00
jumbo prawns rolled in special coconut mix served with spicy cocktail and coconut aioli sauces
China City Restaurant & Lounge

15402 Main St #101, Mill Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Coconut Prawns$13.00
Six coconut battered prawns, fried & served with Sweet & Sour sauce.
