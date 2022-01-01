Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Bothell

Go
Bothell restaurants
Toast

Bothell restaurants that serve taco salad

Item pic

 

La Palmera

15224 Main Street #202, Mill Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Deluxe Taco Salad$14.00
Crispy flour tortilla shell filled with choice of meat and lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives, guacamole, and sour cream.
More about La Palmera
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Lodge Sports Grille

15117 Main St., Mill Creek

Avg 4.1 (1987 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
TACO SALAD$15.50
Your choice of chicken or ground beef atop lettuce, fire roasted corn salsa, pepper jack and cheddar cheeses tossed in our chipotle ranch dressing. Served with tortilla chips.
Add avocado for $2.
More about The Lodge Sports Grille

Browse other tasty dishes in Bothell

Fish And Chips

Teriyaki Bowls

Chicken Tenders

Tzatziki

Edamame

Salmon Salad

Avocado Salad

Tacos

Map

More near Bothell to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (52 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Lynnwood

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Mukilteo

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Snohomish

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (821 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1302 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston