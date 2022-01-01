Taco salad in Bothell
Bothell restaurants that serve taco salad
La Palmera
15224 Main Street #202, Mill Creek
|Deluxe Taco Salad
|$14.00
Crispy flour tortilla shell filled with choice of meat and lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives, guacamole, and sour cream.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Lodge Sports Grille
15117 Main St., Mill Creek
|TACO SALAD
|$15.50
Your choice of chicken or ground beef atop lettuce, fire roasted corn salsa, pepper jack and cheddar cheeses tossed in our chipotle ranch dressing. Served with tortilla chips.
Add avocado for $2.