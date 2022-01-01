Nachos in Boulder
Boulder restaurants that serve nachos
More about Rosetta Hall
Rosetta Hall
1109 Walnut St, Boulder
|Chicken Asado Nachos - HH Tierra (GF)
|$9.00
corn tortilla chips, queso fundido, marinated and grilled chicken, salsa roja, pickled Fresno pepper, spiced pepitas
|Queso Fundido Nachos (vg) (gf)
|$12.00
corn tortilla chips, queso fundido, pickled fresno pepper, salsa roja & spiced pepitas
|Slow Roasted Pork Nachos (gf)
|$13.00
corn tortilla chips, queso fundido, slow roasted pork, pickled fresno pepper, salsa roja & spiced pepitas
More about Illegal Pete's
BURRITOS
Illegal Pete's
1447 Pearl St, Boulder
|Build Your Nachos
|$8.99
Add toppings to a bed of house-fried chips and melty Queso
More about Vaca Gordo
Vaca Gordo
3200 N. Pecos St. 80211, Denver
|Gordo Nachos
|$16.00
Chopped BBQ, queso, pickled onion & jalapeno, cilantro, sour cream, guacamole
More about Verde
Verde
3070 28th St Ste B, Boulder
|Nachos
|$9.50
Chips, Cheese, black beans, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, sour cream
|Nachos
|$9.50
Chips, Cheese, black beans, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, sour cream
More about Zeal Boulder
Zeal Boulder
3101 Pearl Pkwy, Boulder
|Kids Nachos
|$8.00
Flour tortilla chips, gouda, avocado, and pico de gallo
More about Efrain’s of Boulder Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
Efrain’s of Boulder Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
1630 63rd Street Unit 10, Boulder
|Supreme Nachos
|$13.50
Corn chips topped with refried beans, guacamole, cheese, lettuce, black olives, tomatoes, sour cream, with jalapeños ( on request) and either shredded beef or shredded chicken.
|Regular Nachos
|$7.95
Our crispy homemade corn chips topped with refried beans, cheese and fresh hot jalapeño slices (jalapeños on request)
|Vegetarian Nachos
|$11.50
Corn chips topped with refried beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guac, black olives,and fresh hot jalapeño slices (on request)
More about CENTRO Mexican Kitchen
FRENCH FRIES
CENTRO Mexican Kitchen
950 Pearl St, Boulder
|NACHOS
|$13.00
|NACHOS
|$13.00
charro beans, queso fundido, pico de gallo, pickled onion, green olive, crema
More about Illegal Pete's
BURRITOS
Illegal Pete's
1124 13th St, Boulder
|Build Your Nachos
|$8.99
Add toppings to a bed of house-fried chips and melty Queso
More about Mojo Taqueria Boulder
Mojo Taqueria Boulder
2785 Iris Avenue, Boulder
|Nachos
|$12.00
queso, black beans, guacamole, pickled red onions, crema, ancho sauce, pico de gallo
More about Motomaki
Motomaki
1600 28th St. Suite 1216, Boulder
|5. HH Nacho Tuna ROLL
|$10.75
|5. HH Nacho Tuna BOWL
|$10.75
|5. Nacho Tuna ROLL
|$14.75
More about Roxie's Tacos
TACOS
Roxie's Tacos
1325 Broadway #201, Boulder
|Cheese Nachos with Green Chile Queso
|$5.50
|Nachos
|$9.85
More about Rye Society- Avanti Boulder
Rye Society- Avanti Boulder
1401 Pearl Street, Boulder
|*Jewish Nachos*
|$9.00
Bagel Chips, Pastrami, Swiss, Pickled Red Onion, Slaw, Russian Dressing
More about Santo
FRENCH FRIES
Santo
1265 Alpine Ave, Boulder
|Kids Nachos
|$5.00
Housemade blue corn tortilla chips and blended cheeses