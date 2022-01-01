Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Boulder

Boulder restaurants
Boulder restaurants that serve nachos

Nopalito's image

 

Nopalito's

2850 Iris Ave, Boulder

Avg 4.8 (1273 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
House Nacho's$9.20
Breakfast Nachos$8.99
More about Nopalito's
Item pic

 

Rosetta Hall

1109 Walnut St, Boulder

Avg 4.2 (486 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Asado Nachos - HH Tierra (GF)$9.00
corn tortilla chips, queso fundido, marinated and grilled chicken, salsa roja, pickled Fresno pepper, spiced pepitas
Queso Fundido Nachos (vg) (gf)$12.00
corn tortilla chips, queso fundido, pickled fresno pepper, salsa roja & spiced pepitas
Slow Roasted Pork Nachos (gf)$13.00
corn tortilla chips, queso fundido, slow roasted pork, pickled fresno pepper, salsa roja & spiced pepitas
More about Rosetta Hall
Build Your Nachos image

BURRITOS

Illegal Pete's

1447 Pearl St, Boulder

Avg 4.6 (1330 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Build Your Nachos$8.99
Add toppings to a bed of house-fried chips and melty Queso
More about Illegal Pete's
Item pic

 

Vaca Gordo

3200 N. Pecos St. 80211, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Gordo Nachos$16.00
Chopped BBQ, queso, pickled onion & jalapeno, cilantro, sour cream, guacamole
More about Vaca Gordo
Nachos image

 

Verde

3070 28th St Ste B, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nachos$9.50
Chips, Cheese, black beans, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, sour cream
More about Verde
Zeal Boulder image

 

Zeal Boulder

3101 Pearl Pkwy, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Nachos$8.00
Flour tortilla chips, gouda, avocado, and pico de gallo
More about Zeal Boulder
Efrain’s of Boulder Mexican Restaurant & Cantina image

 

Efrain’s of Boulder Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

1630 63rd Street Unit 10, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Supreme Nachos$13.50
Corn chips topped with refried beans, guacamole, cheese, lettuce, black olives, tomatoes, sour cream, with jalapeños ( on request) and either shredded beef or shredded chicken.
Regular Nachos$7.95
Our crispy homemade corn chips topped with refried beans, cheese and fresh hot jalapeño slices (jalapeños on request)
Vegetarian Nachos$11.50
Corn chips topped with refried beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guac, black olives,and fresh hot jalapeño slices (on request)
More about Efrain’s of Boulder Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
CENTRO Mexican Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

CENTRO Mexican Kitchen

950 Pearl St, Boulder

Avg 4.3 (1330 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
charro beans, queso fundido, pico de gallo, pickled onion, green olive, crema
More about CENTRO Mexican Kitchen
Build Your Nachos image

BURRITOS

Illegal Pete's

1124 13th St, Boulder

Avg 4.7 (1436 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Build Your Nachos$8.99
Add toppings to a bed of house-fried chips and melty Queso
More about Illegal Pete's
Item pic

 

Mojo Taqueria Boulder

2785 Iris Avenue, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Nachos$12.00
queso, black beans, guacamole, pickled red onions, crema, ancho sauce, pico de gallo
More about Mojo Taqueria Boulder
Item pic

 

Motomaki

1600 28th St. Suite 1216, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
5. HH Nacho Tuna ROLL$10.75
5. HH Nacho Tuna BOWL$10.75
5. Nacho Tuna ROLL$14.75
More about Motomaki
Roxie's Tacos image

TACOS

Roxie's Tacos

1325 Broadway #201, Boulder

Avg 4.9 (276 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Nachos with Green Chile Queso$5.50
Nachos$9.85
More about Roxie's Tacos
Rye Society- Avanti Boulder image

 

Rye Society- Avanti Boulder

1401 Pearl Street, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Jewish Nachos*$9.00
Bagel Chips, Pastrami, Swiss, Pickled Red Onion, Slaw, Russian Dressing
More about Rye Society- Avanti Boulder
Santo image

FRENCH FRIES

Santo

1265 Alpine Ave, Boulder

Avg 4.4 (773 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Nachos$5.00
Housemade blue corn tortilla chips and blended cheeses
More about Santo
Street Feud Colfax image

 

Street Feud Colfax

5410 E Colfax Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nachos$9.00
Corn Tortilla Chips, Cheese Sauce, Huitlacoche Beans, Roasted Salsa, Savory Crema, Pickled Jalapeños, Cotija, Green Onion
More about Street Feud Colfax

