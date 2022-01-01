Chicken tenders in Branford

Go
Branford restaurants
Toast

Branford restaurants that serve chicken tenders

D'Orlandos Pizza image

 

D'Orlandos Pizza

1 Jefferson Road, Branford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$10.00
More about D'Orlandos Pizza
Chicken Tenders and Fries image

 

Thimble Island Brew Pub

16 BUSINESS PARK DR, BRANFORD

Avg 4 (17 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders and Fries$8.00
Served with French Fries, Ketchup & Soda
More about Thimble Island Brew Pub

Browse other tasty dishes in Branford

Cookies

Map

More near Branford to explore

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 3.4 (4 restaurants)

Wallingford

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

East Haven

No reviews yet

North Haven

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Guilford

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

West Haven

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Hamden

Avg 4.8 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston