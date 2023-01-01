Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Branford

Go
Branford restaurants
Toast

Branford restaurants that serve garden salad

Consumer pic

 

Hornet's Nest

269 E Main St, Branford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garden Salad$8.00
Green Leaf Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, English Cucumbers, Black Olives, Croutons
More about Hornet's Nest
Consumer pic

 

Home

1114 Main Street, Branford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Large Garden Salad$11.50
mixed greens, honey balsamic, marinated tomatoes and carrots
More about Home

Browse other tasty dishes in Branford

Caesar Salad

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Salad

Waffles

Chicken Tenders

Curry

Cookies

Fritters

Map

More near Branford to explore

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Wallingford

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

West Haven

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

East Haven

No reviews yet

North Haven

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Guilford

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Hamden

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (625 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (616 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston