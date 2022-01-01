Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Curry in
Branford
/
Branford
/
Curry
Branford restaurants that serve curry
Thimble Island Brew Pub
16 BUSINESS PARK DR, BRANFORD
Avg 4
(17 reviews)
Red Curry Aioli
$0.50
More about Thimble Island Brew Pub
Home
1114 Main Street, Branford
No reviews yet
Coconut Curry Mussel Chowder, Bowl
$14.00
Curry Chicken Salad Wrap
$15.00
curry dressed shredded chicken with apples in a wrap with bibb lettuce and candied jalapenos
More about Home
Browse other tasty dishes in Branford
Cheese Fries
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Hummus
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Salad
Cheeseburgers
Waffles
Fritters
More near Branford to explore
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Orange
Avg 3.8
(7 restaurants)
Madison
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Wallingford
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
East Haven
No reviews yet
West Haven
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
North Haven
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Guilford
Avg 3.9
(3 restaurants)
Hamden
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(303 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(110 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(590 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(279 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(575 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(270 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston