Brighton pizza restaurants you'll love

Go
Brighton restaurants
Toast

Must-try pizza restaurants in Brighton

Greenhouse Kitchen Cucina Italiana image

 

Greenhouse Kitchen Cucina Italiana

435 Faneuil St, Brighton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$6.99
Crispy romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan and our homemade Caesar dressing. Served with grilled flat bread.
homemade mini Arancines$6.99
Cooked to perfection with our homemade marinara sauce
Chicken Parm (Pasta)$12.99
Cooked to golden brown and topped with melted mozzarella cheese and delicious marinara sauce.
More about Greenhouse Kitchen Cucina Italiana
Fratellos image

 

Fratellos

563 Washington street, Brighton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sm Calzone$9.99
Mozzarella cheese, ricotta, and choice of two toppings
Ajarakan Xachapuri$9.99
Feta, mozzarella cheese, egg, served with side of butter
10" Cheese Pizza$6.99
More about Fratellos
Brighton House of Pizza image

 

Brighton House of Pizza

218 Market St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Meatball Parm Pasta$11.50
Lg Cheese Pizza$11.95
More about Brighton House of Pizza

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Brighton

Chicken Tenders

Quesadillas

Burritos

Tacos

Grilled Chicken

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chicken Sandwiches

Cheeseburgers

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Brighton to explore

Allston/Brighton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Brighton to explore

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (140 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Newton Center

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston