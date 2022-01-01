Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Goat cheese salad in Brighton

Go
Brighton restaurants
Toast

Brighton restaurants that serve goat cheese salad

Cafe Services image

 

Cafe Services - Brighton Marine

77 Warren Street, Brighton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken and Goat Cheese Salad$8.49
Mixed Greens, Onion, Cranberry, Walnut, Chicken, Goat Cheese served with Raspberry Vinagrette
More about Cafe Services - Brighton Marine
Item pic

 

American Flatbread Brighton

76 Guest Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Farmer's Market Salad w/ Goat Cheese$10.75
Mixed greens tossed in our homemade ginger-tamari vinaigrette with, avocado, farm fresh eggs, blue cheese, corn, and bacon.
*Can Substitute blue cheese for goat cheese*
Goat Cheese salad$9.50
More about American Flatbread Brighton

