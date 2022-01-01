Goat cheese salad in Brighton
Brighton restaurants that serve goat cheese salad
More about Cafe Services - Brighton Marine
Cafe Services - Brighton Marine
77 Warren Street, Brighton
|Chicken and Goat Cheese Salad
|$8.49
Mixed Greens, Onion, Cranberry, Walnut, Chicken, Goat Cheese served with Raspberry Vinagrette
More about American Flatbread Brighton
American Flatbread Brighton
76 Guest Street, Boston
|Farmer's Market Salad w/ Goat Cheese
|$10.75
Mixed greens tossed in our homemade ginger-tamari vinaigrette with, avocado, farm fresh eggs, blue cheese, corn, and bacon.
*Can Substitute blue cheese for goat cheese*
|Goat Cheese salad
|$9.50