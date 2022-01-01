Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Brookline

Go
Brookline restaurants
Toast

Brookline restaurants that serve coleslaw

Consumer pic

 

The Publick House - 1648 Beacon St

1648 Beacon St, Brookline

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coleslaw$4.00
More about The Publick House - 1648 Beacon St
Item pic

 

Mamaleh's Delicatessen Brookline

1659 Beacon Street, Brookline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coleslaw (half pint)$3.25
Not just for Rachels. Great as a side too. A creamy slaw of shredded red cabbage, and carrots, with mayonnaise, Deli Guy's mustard, sugar, cider vinegar, celery seed and black pepper.
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen Brookline

Browse other tasty dishes in Brookline

Dumplings

Thai Tea

Lobsters

Honey Cake

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Soup

Hibiscus Tea

Tiramisu

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Brookline to explore

Coolidge Corner

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Brookline Village

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Brookline to explore

Brighton

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Newton Center

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Roslindale

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 3.5 (12 restaurants)

West Roxbury

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Newton Highlands

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (576 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (70 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1014 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (268 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1528 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (262 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (219 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston