Coleslaw in Brookline
Brookline restaurants that serve coleslaw
More about The Publick House - 1648 Beacon St
The Publick House - 1648 Beacon St
1648 Beacon St, Brookline
|Coleslaw
|$4.00
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen Brookline
Mamaleh's Delicatessen Brookline
1659 Beacon Street, Brookline
|Coleslaw (half pint)
|$3.25
Not just for Rachels. Great as a side too. A creamy slaw of shredded red cabbage, and carrots, with mayonnaise, Deli Guy's mustard, sugar, cider vinegar, celery seed and black pepper.